LAOTTO — Ross Adam Martin, 52, of LaOtto, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 1, 2023.
He was born six weeks premature on January 11, 1971, in Fort Wayne, to Ken and Pam (Frymier) Martin.
During high school, he worked at Bender manufacturing and X Y Tool, both of LaOtto, before graduating from East Noble High School in 1990. He completed three years of study at Anthis Career Center, focusing on plumbing, heating and air conditioning through T&T Heating & Plumbing. He worked for them until 2006 when he started at C&A Tool in Churubusco and was currently working there; a dedicated employee, working third shift for the last 17 years.
His work schedule and the need for sleep didn't allow for many outside interests, but he did collect IHC trucks, tractors, and other memorabilia — a love he shared with his father who worked for IHC. He was a huge help to his mother and her cleaning service. He enjoyed talking with the employees of the companies where they were cleaning at the time. If he wasn't seen for a while, he would inevitably be found "chit-chatting" with an employee.
He loved dogs, especially his mother's beagles. Ross would often be called upon to dog-sit when his mom needed to be away from home. He also has a knack of finding the most unusual Christmas and birthday gifts. Many of his mom's friends would ask after the holiday, "What did Ross get you this year?" He never forgot a birthday and would send cards that were uniquely funny.
Ross had a difficult time following the loss of his father. Only through determination and his faith did he finally come to grips with the loss and continue to live a meaningful and important life with his family and friends. "Uncle Ross" was heard at family gatherings and there were no sweeter words to him.
Ross is survived by his mother, Pam Martin of Albion; brother Scot (Anita) Martin of LaOtto; niece Ashley (Kyle) Bolyard of LaOtto; nephew Tony Martin of Fort Wayne; and great-nephews Bronson Boylard of LaOtto and Colton Bolyard of Noblesville.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate. Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions in Ross's memory may be directed to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.
