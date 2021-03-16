WARSAW — Penny Mae Owsley, age 60, of Warsaw passed away at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 6:03 p.m. She was born on Sept. 30, 1960 the daughter of Hershel and Lilia (Burns) Hewitt in Goshen.
She is survived by her companion, Joe Leek of Warsaw; two children, Lindsay (Mike Reidenbach) Owsley of Avilla and Jeramy Owsley of Oneida, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Magi Owsley, Lila Owsley, Amelia Mae Reidenbach, and Parker Leek; siblings, Linda Hewitt of New Paris, Karen (Richard) Weaver of Syracuse, Hershel Hewitt Jr. of Wawaka and Michael (Shelly Hale-Lowe) Hewitt of Rome City; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Vickie Hewitt, Virgie Hewitt-Cooper, and Randle Hewitt; and a sister-in-law, Shelia Hewitt.
Penny was happily employed by Marine Mooring in Warsaw for several years and considered her co-workers family. She LOVED butterflies and traveling, but more than anything, Penny loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed, and actually specialized in spoiling them.
A funeral service will be held in Penny’s honor at 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767. Her sister, Rev. Linda Sue Hewitt will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.