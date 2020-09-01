Robert Livergood
GARRETT — Robert (Bob) Livergood passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Tyler, Texas.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in Auburn, Indiana, to Robert Livergood and Helen Tooman. They preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Garrett High School in 1958.
Bob’s siblings are John Livergood (deceased), Laura McDermott, Eleanor Pyle, Chuck Tooman and Judy Beeber.
Bob and his wife Doris lived in Idabel, Oklahoma. Bob enjoyed time with his five children. Tonya, Shari, Kenny, Bobby and Debbie.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Garvin, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.