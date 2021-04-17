Dennis Richard Barnes, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home.
Born May 27, 1948, in Angola, Ind., he was the son of JoAnn (Landis) Barnes and Harry Richard Barnes. He attended Angola schools, graduating in 1966.
Denny was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1968 to 1970. He then worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, retiring after 38 years.
Denny loved listening to the Detroit Tigers baseball games, IU basketball, family get togethers and holidays. He was also a Harry Potter fan. The neighborhood cats enjoyed stopping by his place for a treat.
He is survived by his mother, JoAnn; sister, Becky (Jim) Haddix; one niece, and many cousins. There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.