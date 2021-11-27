AUBURN — Georgia M. Muzzillo, 95, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born July 2, 1926, in Auburn, to Jacob F. and Lillian E. (Vashon) Smith.
Georgia was very active and hardworking. She worked at Cooper Standard, Rieke Corp., Dana Corp., Auburn Bowl, cleaned homes and also was a bus driver for DeKalb Central School District.
She was a former member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Georgia loved animals, especially her dogs. She was an avid bowler and loved gardening.
Surviving are two sons, Bernard F. Muzzillo, of Auburn and Kenneth A. Muzzillo, of Auburn; five grandchildren and their spouses, Tonya and Doug Weaver, of Auburn, Todd and Laura Muzzillo, of Huntertown, Tara and Tim Ostrowski, of Auburn, Devin and Kelly Muzzillo, of Crown Point and Taylor Muzzillo, of Fort Wayne; nine great-grandchildren, Sydney Weaver, Abigail Weaver, Landon Muzzillo, Giana Muzzillo, Skylar Ostrowski, Evan Ostrowski, Morgan Ostrowski, Grayson Muzzillo and Addison Muzzillo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Muzzillo; four sisters, June Gafken, Velma Davis, Mary Ilene and Edna Murphy; and four brothers, Richard Smith, Harold Smith, Charles Smith and Virgil Smith.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Mark Fenstermacher officiating.
Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.