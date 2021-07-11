TOPEKA — Glen Ezra Mast, age 86, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 22, 1934 the son of Amos and Sarah (Yoder) in LaGrange County, Indiana. On June 13, 1954 he married Edna Yoder; she preceded him in death on March 31, 2016. On January 1, 2017, he married Esther Galloway.
Glen was a farmer and truck driver for several decades before retirement. He drove for Kidd & Company for over 20 years and enjoyed chauffeuring the Amish for over 30 years. He attended Ligonier Christian Church and loved to work.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Mast of Topeka, Indiana; four children, Ken (Chris) Mast of Bluffton, Linda (Randy) Gorsuch of Middlebury, Mike (Valerie) Mast of Wawaka, Gary (Colleen) Mast of Wawaka; 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; Step-children, Vernon Galloway of Syracuse, Donald Edward Galloway of Texas, Colleen Galloway of Grabill, Malinda (Rich) Henderson of Ligonier, Michele (Keith) Schmidt of LaGrange, and Christine (Kenny) Sprague of Kimmell; 12 step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Mast; and three siblings, Anna Roine, Perry Mast, and Harley Mast.
A funeral service will be held in Glen’s honor at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Ligonier Christian Church. Pastor Chris Coney will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday July13, 2021 at Ligonier Christian Church, and also from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Project Purple, P.O. Box 884, Seymour, CT 06483 to help those affected by pancreatic cancer.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
