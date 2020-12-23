FORT WAYNE — Dorothy May Maxton, 106, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and formerly of Angola, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 4, 1914 in Metz, Indiana to Jessie C. and Elizabeth (Campbell) Brandeberry. She married Denver Paul Maxton on July 23, 1938.
Dorothy was a member of the Angola Christian Church and attended the St. Joe Community Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Her life was involved around farming and community activities such as the Lady’s Aid, 4-H, the Red Cross and school activities.
Surviving is her daughter, Sue Ann Knoblouch of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandson, Robert A. (Cathy) Durham and three great grandchildren, Olivia Rose Durham, Annemarie Durham and John Robert Durham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denver Paul Maxton on May 15, 2002; daughter, Nancy Marie Johnson; one grandson and her brothers, Herman and Warren Brandeberry.
Private services and burial were held at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com
Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
