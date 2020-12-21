LIGONIER — Riley James Baka, age 80, of Ligonier, Indiana passed away Saturday morning, December 19, 2020 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana. He was born on November 25, 1940 in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
On May 26, 1983 he married Patricia McVicker in Kentwood, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Baka of Ligonier, Indiana; three children, Gregory (Julie) Baka of Mexico City, Mexico, Stephen (Jennifer) Baka of Cheney, Washington and Robin (Brian) Anderson of Kendallville, Indiana; step-children, Doug (Tracy) Carbaugh of Ligonier and Tiffany (Doug) Kimmell of Kendallville, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim (Barb) Baka of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Edward Baka in 2012; and four siblings.
Riley served his country in the United States Navy and moved to the area in the 1960’s. He retired from Silgan Plastics in 2008 after over 38 years of faithful service and was a volunteer firefighter for Rome City Fire Department for several years. Riley was a devout christian and and loved to study the Bible. He was a member of the Ligonier United Methodist Church where he served faithfully using his talent of cooking at community dinners and whenever needed, along with organizing the annual church golf outing. He loved his family, golfing, animals, cooking, and the Green Bay Packers.
No public visitation or serves are planned at this time. A celebration of Riley’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Ave, Elkhart, IN 46516.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
