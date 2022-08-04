FORT WAYNE — James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died unexpectedly at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne, where he was taken for respite care the day prior.
Born on September 26, 1938, in Welch, West Virginia, the only child of the late John H. and Pearl Josephine (Farley) Lambert. Growing up in Welch, he attended Welch High School.
On September 11, 1960, he married Rea J. Simon. They made their home in South Whitley before moving to Columbia City. Rea died on March 20, 1997. On May 16, 1999, he married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders. They made their home in Union Township, Whitley County. In 2019, the couple moved to Fort Wayne.
He was a career-long employee of Magnavox starting in 1963 until his retirement as a foreman in 1993.
Keeping busy in his retirement, he worked a couple of years for C&R Plating, Columbia City, and then for Trier Auto Parts, Columbia City
Throughout his life, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and home property maintenance. Family was always his priority, and when the grandchildren came along, they became his pride and joy.
Jim was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Churubusco.
Surviving is his wife, Joy; son, Duane (Sherri) Lambert of Columbia City; stepchildren, Thomas(Malissa) Saunders of Fort Wayne, Lori (Jay) Clibon of Avilla, Lani (Jim) Zeleznik of Columbia City,and Lisa (Tommy) Saunders of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Rea and two great grandchildren, Zachary and Matthew.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 9251 E. State Road 205, Churubusco, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at a later date at the Eberhard Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Jim’s honor are to the Faith Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
