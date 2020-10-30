WATERLOO — Michael Keith “Mike” McDowell, 68, of Waterloo passed from this life on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn after a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael was born on Jan. 3, 1952 in Evansville to George and Mary E (Cummings) McDowell and they have both preceded him in death.
He married Judy Ann (Sanders) McDowell on Sept. 6, 1970 in Waterloo and she survives.
He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad Service in 2013 to spend more time with his family and pursue his hobbies. Mike was an avid golfer and spent many Fathers Days with the boys on the range. He also loved camping with his children and grandchildren every summer that he could. Mike was a faithful member of the St. Michaels Catholic Church of Waterloo. He cherished spending time with his loving family.
Along with his wife of 50 years, he is survived by his two sons, Travis (Jeni Deuitch) McDowell of Auburn and Robert “Boe” (Janice) McDowell of Lafollette, Tennessee; 6 grandchildren, Randy (Maria) McDowell of Indiana, Amanda (Marshal) Freeman of Michigan, Austin McDowell of Auburn, Alyson McDowell of Butler, Lauren Deuitch of Auburn and Lucas Deuitch of Auburn; 13 great grandchildren, Lily, June, Mya, Louella, Ellie, Zander, Kalleigh, Westin, Samantha, Steven Lee Jr, Haley, Claire and Abe; 2 brothers, Gary McDowell and Richard (Judy) McDowell and two sisters, Tonya (Jim) Tisdale and Sheila McDowell all of Evansville; brothers and sisters in law, Charles (Nancy) Sanders Jr. of Conover, OH, Kay (Martin) Snow of Piqua, OH, Sharon “Joy” (Pete) Sparkman of Waterloo and Tim (Shelly) Sanders of Auburn along with several nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Molly Brazile, sister Georgeann Allen, brothers in laws, Christopher Sanders and John Sanders, sisters in laws, Janice Moyer Lisa Wilson Sanders and Melinda Sanders, grandson, Steven Lee McDowell and great grandchildren, Tielor McDowell and Autumn McDowell.
A private family funeral mass will be held Monday at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Waterloo. Burial will follow the mass in St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery. Calling will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo. Masks are required per state mandate at the funeral home and church.
Memorials can be given in Mike’s name to the Waterloo Fire Department. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
