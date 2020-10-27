BUTLER — Judith Anne Mayton, 75, formerly of Greenup, Illinois, passed away Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1945 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Hubert and Margaret (Parker) Kemper.
She worked for HRM Tap in Chicago, IL. over 30 years.
Judith enjoyed being a mixologist, having a great sense of humor with her customers and family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Monte McSchooler of Butler and Michael L. Mayton of Anamosa, Iowa; and one daughter, Cynthia D. Mayton of Butler. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son; Christopher P. Mayton and one daughter; Laura Michelle Mayton.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler.
