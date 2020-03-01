ROME CITY — Terry Dee Buesching, 71, of Rome City, Indiana, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Derward and Marylou (Berkey) Buesching, and was raised in Fort Wayne. His parents preceded him in death.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1974, serving in Vietnam.
On April 20, 1985, in Huntington, Indiana, he married Karen Kurmanaker.
Mr. Buesching and his wife owned and operated Parks Photography.
He was a member of the Rome City American Legion Post 381, Kendallville VFW Post 2749, the Legion Riders, and was a member of the Veterans Honor Guard.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Buesching, of Rome City; a son, Nathan Buesching, of Oregon; four grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Judy Buesching, of Fort Wayne.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Orange Township Cemetery near Rome City.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and members of the U.S. Navy.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
