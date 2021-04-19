ALBION — Kimberly Sue Ramer, age 53, of Albion, died April 16, 2021 at her home.
Kim was born in Goshen, Indiana on Sept. 2, 1967 to the late Lawrence Bastin and Sona (Poff) Whalen. She graduated from East Noble High School and worked at Bosch in Albion.
She loved her two dogs Browning and Patches and she loved all animals especially horses. She also enjoyed rollerskating, swimming at the lakes and pools.
Survivors include; sons, Joshua Dean and Kayla Ramer, of Albion and Cory Lee and Maggie Ramer, of Kendallville and four grandchildren including, Gracelynn, Grant and Gwendolynn Ramer and Riann Ramer. Kim’s significant other, Dave Cobbs of Albion. She is also survived by brothers, Randy Dodson, of Albion, Rick Haslett, of Kendallville and Sterling Bastin, of Michigan.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at noon at Hite Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor Percy Young from Cornerstone Fellowship Church of Kendallville. Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations to Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
Share a memory or send a condolence online and hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.