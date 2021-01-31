Mildred Bard

Dorothy Koons
AVILLA — Dorothy Mae (Finney) Koons, age 95, of Avilla, died in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The cause was complications due to COVID-19 and advanced dementia.
Born July 30, 1925, in Spencer, Indiana, to Elmer and Josephine Finney, she attended Cloverdale High School. She graduated from Indiana State Teachers College in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education. She moved to Rome City, Indiana for her first job at twenty-one years of age with her best friend, Eileen (Irons) Lumm. Her passion for teaching included a career at the Rome City, Kendallville and Avilla, Indiana public schools.
In Avilla she met the local grocer with a penchant for political gab. Dorothy married James L. Koons on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 1955 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, Indiana, just in time for Jim to open the store. They had two children, James William Koons, and Ann Marie Koons.
Later in life she received a Masters in Education from Saint Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She served as head of the Home Economics Department at East Noble High School in Kendallville, Indiana for many years until her retirement after forty-three years as an educator.
Dorothy was a member of several organizations in the community, a daylily Master Gardener and a longtime volunteer of committees at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In the summers she could be found in her garden growing and hybridizing her award-winning daylilies. She enjoyed taking the train to Chicago to visit her daughter, helping her son at his church, and traveling to several countries in her lifetime. She was an avid reader and enjoyed detective stories. Her many talents included all the areas she taught, some of which were cooking, quilting, interior design, and running an orderly home.
Survivors include her daughter Ann Koons, her sisters, Edith Brown, and Shirley Finney, her brother Bill (Jane) Finney, and sister-in-law Marjorie Finney. Nieces and nephew include Vada (Dave) Robinson, Tom (Jan Sears) Brown, Diane Moon, Erin Finney Myers, and Alyssa (Jason) Finney Chew.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband James L. Koons, son Fr. James W. Koons, brother Dale Finney, her parents, and infant sister Phyllis Jean Finney.
Due to the pandemic the services were held in private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the following contributions:
A memorial mass in her honor. Donate to a favorite animal shelter. She loved all animals, including the numerous cats that found their way into her heart. Plant a tree, or donate to a botanical/nature conservatory in memory of Dorothy, who loved being outdoors in her daylily garden. If applicable, donate convalescent plasma to the American Red Cross. Lastly, wear a mask.
Geneva Holliday
Geneva Holliday, 83, of Rome City, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her residence.
Mildred Bard
AUBURN — Mildred N. Bard, age 102, of Auburn passed away on January 29, 2021 at Auburn Village Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Bard was born on January 7, 1919 in Butler to Clyde and Alice (Lantz) Snyder.
She married G. Spencer Bard on March 12, 1939 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1992.
Over the years she was a member of the Maple Grove EUB Church, Auburn Missionary Church, Shipshewana Berea Church and she was currently attending the Auburn Alliance Church. She was very active in her different churches including serving as Vacation Bible School director. She was also active in her community volunteering her time at DeKalb Memorial Hospital, RSVP and the Curiosity Shop.
Mrs. Bard worked at Albright’s One Stop grocery store in Corunna for several years, she worked in home health care for several years, she was an Avon representative, she was a program coordinator of the Christian Women’s Business Association, she was an officer for the DeKalb County Extension Office for several years and she was a child evangelism teacher for six years.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Necia and Jerry Myers of Waterloo; daughter and son-in-law Marty and Steven Hissong of Auburn; daughter Robyn Eddy of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Amy and Bary Inskeep, Troy Myers, Holly and Rodney Yoder, Lee and Molly Eddy, Adam Hissong, Aaron and Catherine Hissong, Aric Hissong and Dani Barr, Brad Rhodes, Rene and Boyd Pruitt and Mark Rhodes; 25 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren and more to come.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Alyce Rhodes; four brothers, Willis Snyder, Lawrence Snyder, Glenn Snyder and Warren Snyder; and two sisters, Opal Beck and Vera Haines.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. following visitation at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Pastor Lee Buer officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be made to the Auburn Alliance Church, 805 Old Brick Road, Auburn, Indiana 46706.
Earnest Pfeiffer
Earnest Edgar “Earnie” Pfeiffer, 97, of Coldwater, Michigan, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home.
Sandra Russell
Sandra Delores Russell, 68, of Kendallville died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at her home.
Janet Myers
Janet Ruth Myers, 66, of Angola, formerly of LaGrange, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne.
