Steven E. Dice, 76, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born in Auburn, Indiana, Steven was a son of the late Richard and Betty Dice.
Steven graduated from North Side High School and attended IPFW. At the age of 18, he went to serve his country with the Air Force and defend our country in Vietnam. After his time in the Air Force, he returned to Fort Wayne and started his family with his wife Debi and they had a wonderful 43 year marriage. He began his career in sales, and his goal was to take care of everyone the best he could. He worked very hard at various businesses, International Harvester and Hefner Chevrolet prior to starting his own business of furniture sales, Comfortables.
After that chapter of his life, he worked in real estate after completing his schooling and then found his way back to automotive sales at Trier in Columbia City and Don Ayres in Fort Wayne. He loved every aspect of the car business and was very knowledgeable of his passion of cars. It was only fitting that his sons started their own automotive business with his help. He very much enjoyed teaching and sharing his experiences along being part of their success. He loved spending time with his wife, Debi, his sons, grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah “Debi” Dice; sons, Travis (Amanda) Dice, Nathan Dice; grandchildren, Aiden, Sevyn and Brayden Dice; siblings, Jim Dice, Linda (Scott) Adams and Nancy (Glen) Forsey. Steven was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Reagan Dice, on June 3, 2021.
Service is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at Fair Haven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St, with calling one hour prior.
Calling also Wednesday, May 18 at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m.
Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
