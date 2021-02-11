ALBION — Martha C. Smith, 93, of Albion, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Born in Pierceton, Indiana on Feb. 27, 1927, to the late Arby and Mary (Doke) Earnhart. She spent her formative years in Green Township, graduating from Albion High School.
Martha was married to Nelson Smith in Whitley County, in the Nov. of 1947. He preceded her in death in the spring of 2003.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her two sons. She was a wonderful cook and made sure everyone was fed.
Martha is survived by a son, Kenny (Karen) Smith; her sister, Annamae Earnhart; three sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Earnhart, Bonnie Earnhart and Peg Earnhart; three grandchildren, Nelson (Joantha) Smith, Jason (Michelle) Smith and Jamie Smith; three step-grandchildren, Greg (Paul) Smith, Debbie (Mike) Smith and Steve (Dania) Smith; six great-grandchildren, Olivia, Alex, Anthony, Evan, Steve & Emmerson; five step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Don Smith; four brothers, Dean, Gene, James, and Frederic Earnhart.
At Marthas request there will be private family services. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to Premier Hospice.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
