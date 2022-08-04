Suellen Izora Crandall

FREMONT — Suellen "Susie" Izora Crandall, age 68, of Fremont, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Susie was born February 27, 1954 in Columbia City, Indiana to Kenneth and June (Keyes) Crandall.
Susie taught school for 35 years, starting at Mentone Elementary School as a 4th grade teacher. She mostly taught 4th grade at Prairie Heights Elementary until her retirement.
Survivors include her sisters, Lori Crandall of Fremont, Indiana, and Jenny (Scott) Tsuleff of Fort Wayne, much loved nieces and nephew, Brittany Tsuleff of Fort Wayne, Maria (Andrew) Lehr of Fort Wayne, and Zachary (Hannah) Tsuleff of Fishers, two great-nephews, Nick Lehr, and Kaladin Lehr, a great-niece, Madelyn Tsuleff, many cousins, and her dog, Poppy
Visitation will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Fremont United Methodist Church, 105 N. Tolford Street, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 at Fremont United Methodist Church, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations are to Fremont United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 653, Fremont, Indiana, 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.