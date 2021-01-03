FRANKLIN— Vearl E. McCoy, 93, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away at Thursday night, December 31, 2020 at Homeview Health & Rehabilitation Center of COVID 19.
Born on May 30, 1927 in Noble County, he was the son of Earl J. and Hallie (Brumbaugh) McCoy.
He grew up in Noble County and raised his family in Elkhart and Noble Counties until moving to New Mexico in 1988 and then returned to Wolf Lake in 1997. In the summer of 2014, he moved to Franklin to be closer to his daughter, Dee. He graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of 1945. Following high school he joined the U.S. Army and served at the conclusion of WWII. On October 18, 1947, he married Phyllis J. Strouse. He was a retail meat sales person for many years.
Survivors include his daughter, Deidre (Anthony) Berkopes of Flat Rock, Indiana, and granddaughter, Melinda Berkopes of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis J. (Strouse) McCoy; and son, Danny Vearl McCoy.
A private graveside service will be held at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam, with Funeral Celebrant Randy Grimes officiating. Memorial gifts may be given in Mr. McCoy's memory to the The Damien Center, 26 N. Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Vearl's family online condolences or sign the online guest book. Arrangements were entrusted to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
