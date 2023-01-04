LIGONIER — Maria Elena “Helen” Schlemmer, age 88, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at home.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1934, to Jose Uriel and Candelaria (Unzueta) Jordan in Douglas, Arizona.
On Jan. 7, 1956, she married Alvin J. “Jack” Schlemmer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Douglas, Arizona.
Helen was a loving mother and spent her years caring for her family and home. Her family, and many nieces and nephews, know her fondly as Nena.
She was a dedicated member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ligonier for several decades, where she also served as a eucharistic minister.
For many years, Helen and her husband, Alvin were devoted to caring for immigrants helping them transition into the community. Whether it was translating, giving a ride, or opening up their home for a meal, they were always willing to offer a helping hand. She taught patience, grace and peace through her way of life. Helen took to living in the countryside and enjoyed the outdoors. She loved gardening, going for walks, and watching the birds out her window.
Mrs. Schlemmer is survived by four sons, Michael (Susan Jackson) Schlemmer, Robert (Gloria) Schlemmer, Adam Schlemmer, and Joel (Margarita) Schlemmer; a daughter, Dolores (William) Taylor; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Schlemmer; grandchildren, Annie (Caleb) Tennis, Zachary Schlemmer, Elizabeth Schlemmer Caitlin Schlemmer, Tyler (Aimee) Dahl-Schlemmer, Jackson (Carly) Schlemmer, Lincoln Schlemmer, Amillia Schlemmer, Jordan Schlemmer, and Andre (Veronica) Twiss-Bechtel; great-grandchildren, Isaac Tennis, Zoe Tennis, Jack Dahl, Charlotte Dahl, and Harrison Schlemmer; brother, Bill (Alicia) Jordan; and sisters, Rita Vigil, Mary Salcido, and Lillian Brunofski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Charles “Chuck” Schlemmer; brothers, Louis Jordan, Ramon Jordan, Albert Jordan, Frank Jordan, Raul Jordan, and Robert Jordan; along with a sister, Carmen Duran.
A Funeral Mass will be held in Mrs. Schlemmer’s honor at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, 300 Ravine Park Drive, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Father Zachary Barry and Deacon Stan Lemieux will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorial donations in memory of Helen, may be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
