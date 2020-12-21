KENDALLVILLE — Edna Doris Bohde, 99, of Kendallville, went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Parkview Noble Hospital with her son by her side.
Edna was a long-time faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church. Her faith in God remained strong with her throughout her life and she shared that through her continuous church work. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her love and dedication to her family.
She lived 65 years on the Bohde farm working very hard as a farmer’s wife especially enjoying mowing the yard.
Edna was born on September 13, 1921, in New Haven, Indiana to Charles and Louis Ehle. She married William F. Bohde on February 14, 1941, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. William preceded her in death in 2006 after 65 years of marriage.
Edna is survived by her children, Judy and Lloyd Sprick, Janet and Bill Sibert, Robert and Peggy Bohde, Mary and Bill Blaskie; her brother Eugene and Verna Ehle; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family service at Lake View Cemetery on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Worship Anew. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
