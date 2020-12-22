KENDALLVILLE — Iva Lou Maldeney, 91, of Kendallville, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Auburn.
She was born May 13, 1929, in Monroeville to Willard L. and Laura May (Dager) Leonard. They have both preceded her in death.
Iva married Gerald R. Maldeney on September 29, 1945, in Monroeville, and he passed away on January 29, 2011.
Iva worked at Rieke Corp. in Auburn, was owner and operator of Maldeney’s Service Station East of Auburn and was director of housekeeping/laundry for DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn until her retirement.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville. In her latter years she attended Ascension Sacred Heart Chapel.
She also was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are three sons, Terry L. Maldeney of Waterloo, Tyrone R. Maldeney of Auburn, and Tim W. Maldeney of Auburn; three daughters and sons-in-law, Judy L. Ream of Montague, Mich., Geraldine and Frank Brown of Wolcottville, and Teresa M. and Lonnie Brown of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, June Ann Maldeney; son-in-law, Rod P. Ream; daughter-in-law, Kathy Maldeney; brother, Willard Leonard Jr.; two sisters, Dorothy Arnott and Majorie Sower; sister-in-law, Wanda Leonard-Christen; and brother-in-law, Dennis Sower.
There will be an outdoors visitation from 10 –11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, followed by a funeral at 11:30 a.m. Chaplain Thomas Novy will be officiating. Anyone wanting to stay for the service will be asked to retire back to their vehicles for the service.
Private committal service will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.