ALBION — Larry Neil Gray, 84, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
He was born December 3, 1936, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Walter and Ruth (Durbin) Gray. After graduating from Albion-Jefferson High School in 1956, he married his beloved wife, Lois (Herendeen) Gray, on November 3, 1956.
Larry has been a lifetime member of the Albion community. He farmed with his father-in-law, Elda Herendeen, while still in high school and then went to work at Noble REMC in September of 1956. He started as a groundsman, then became a journeyman lineman, line foreman and was eventually appointed to Operations Manager in 1980. After 42 years of service at Noble REMC, he retired in January of 1999.
Larry was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Albion. He also served in the Indiana Air National Guard, 122 Fighter Wing at Baer Field Indiana for 8 years and was Honorably Discharged in January of 1963. Larry was a member of the Albion Fire Department during his early adult life. He was also an avid outdoorsman who had a great passion for golfing, hunting and fishing. He always made time for his friends and enjoyed lending a helping hand.
Larry leaves behind his wife and two sons, Scott (Linda) Gray and Todd (Carrie) Gray. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Ashley Gray, Zane (Danielle) Gray, Kirby (Courtney) Gray, Tyler Gray, Haylea (Steve) Polak, Whitney Gray, and six great-grandchildren, John, Denver, Isabelle, Nellie, Nova and Cy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Hanlon; and infant son, Michael Lee Gray.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. Those attending the funeral or visitation will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth, and follow social distancing guidelines.
Contributions in Larry's memory may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Parkview Noble Hospice.
To leave an online condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
