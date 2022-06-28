ALBION — Mary Lou Stolte, 91, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital.
She was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on Jan. 10, 1931, to Oscar and Icellee (Winebrenner) Gilbert. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Churubusco and attended Churubusco High School.
Mary was married to Woodward Owen on Jan. 31, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 11, 1988.
She was later married to Richard Stolte on Nov. 26, 1994. He preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2010.
She worked for Wolf Lake Products for more than 20 years, retiring in 1994.
Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Albion, Albion American Legion Aux. #0246, Noble County Saddle Club, the Elizabeth Circle Women's Association and the Noble County Historical Society.
Mary is survived by her six children, Christine Owen, Cindy Galuoppo, Gilbert (Nelda) Owen, Wanda Truelove, Ned (Ida) Owen and Jed (Karen) Owen; two stepchildren, Peggy Stolte and Brian Stolte; a sister, Alice Conrow; five grandchildren, Laramie, Chad, Ryan, John and Henry; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents; and spouse; she was preceded in death by a son, Randall Hank Owen; a son-in-law, Larry Truelove; a stepdaughter, Connie Karst; a granddaughter, Lindsie Truelove; three sisters, Valda Hansen, Ruth Wait and Sarah Smith; and four brothers, Arden Gilbert, Walter Gilbert, Willard Gilbert and Paul "Bud" Gilbert.
Services will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive family and friends at the funeral home, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 3-7 p.m.
Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Albion or Noble County Historical Society.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
