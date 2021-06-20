Jonathon Chalfant
WATERLOO — Jonathon T Chalfant, 67, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born December 30, 1953, in Fargo, North Dakota. His father was John Chalfant, and his mother was Beverly Duesterhaus. They have both passed away.
Jon was a self-employed carpenter.
He married Rita Edsall on May 15, 1982, in Auburn, and she survives.
Also surviving are Michael (Kristen) Chalfant of Fort Wayne, Trevor (Kaci) Chalfant of Avon, Kate (Ryan Koch) Chalfant of Avilla and Lucas Chalfant of Auburn; grandchildren, Cooper Jonathon Chalfant, Maxwell Lee Chalfant, Quinn Lee Chalfant, Jersey Danielle Chalfant, Lilli Rian Koch, Hydee Mae Hall and Blayne Alan Eugene Koch; 2 sisters and 2 brothers, Pam (Greg) Cassady of Auburn, Brenda (Dave) Johnston of Carmel, David (Tonna) Chalfant of Carmel and Nick Frankville of Carmel.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be directed to the family in care of Rita Chalfant to help with expenses. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
