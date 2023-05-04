Harold DeLong
AUBURN — Harold Amos DeLong, 88, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
He was born July 3, 1934, in Corunna, Indiana, to Harold O. and Ida Mae (Smith) DeLong.
Amos was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Korean War as a hospital corpsman. He was honored to be part of the September 2019 Honor Flight.
Amos was a lifelong farmer in the Churubusco area, worked at Flint & Walling for eight years and retired from GE in 1990, after 25 years of service.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 240 of Avilla and was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Auburn.
Amos married P. Irene Fischer on July 30, 1966, in Auburn, and she passed away on January 20, 1996. He later married Barbara J. Bonfield on May 6, 2006 in Auburn, and she passed away on February 27, 2017.
Surviving are six siblings and their spouses, Bob DeLong of Turkey Lake, Leroy and Jane DeLong of Auburn, Hugh and Ramonda DeLong of Albion, Paul and Sherry DeLong of Churubusco, Loretta and Chuck Nesbitt of Avilla and Diana Morse of Kendallville; special friends, Leslie and Gary Hamman of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dale DeLong; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Dave Lash; brother-in-law, Tom Morse; sister-in-law, Janice DeLong; two nephews, Steve DeLong and Chuck DeLong; and a niece, Bonita Agee.
Services will be at noon Friday, May 5, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ken Walker officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Avilla with military honors being conducted.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 5, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
