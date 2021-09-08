GARRETT — Patricia A. Blotkamp, 69 of Garrett died Monday September 6, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Georgetown, British Guiana, South America on December 17, 1951 to Gerald and Norma (Rodrigues) Teixeira.
Pat was a homemaker and a former substitute teacher. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She loved the vacations spent with her grandson Evan, working in her garden and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed the senior dance classes she took at the YMCA.
Pat married John Blotkamp on October 22, 1977 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett and he survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Blotkamp and her husband, Wesley Stark, of Indianapolis; her grandson, Evan Stark; four brothers and a sister, Clayton Teixeira of Garrett, Gary Teixeira of Fort Wayne, Keith (Laura) Teixeira of Boulder, Colorado, Marilyn Teixeira of Greenwood and Richard “Rich” Teixeira of Fort Wayne; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Liz Blotkamp of Auburn, Tom and Sue Blotkamp of Garrett, Ron and Becky Blotkamp of Garrett and Carol and Chuck Hathaway of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Debbie Teixeira.
A mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Burial will follow the mass in the Auburn Catholic Cemetery. Calling is from 4-7 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. A Rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home prior to the visitation.
Memorials can be given in Pat’s name to St. Martin's Healthcare, Inc., 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
