Gerald J. Roberts, age 84, formerly of Hamilton Lake passed away on Sunday, June 19 at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.
He was born on December 23, 1937 in Payne, Ohio to LeRoy and Virginia (Sprague) Roberts.
Gerald honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He married Ann Maria Feaster on April 30, 1960 in Seymour, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2021.
Gerald worked as a mechanical engineer for the Zollner Corporation in Fort Wayne for over 40 years retiring in 2000.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo and he served the Lord with his whole heart. He was also a member of the National Automotive Engineering Society, the Knights of Columbus and the Hamilton American Legion Post 110. Gerald and Ann enjoyed wintering in North Fort Myers, Florida for many years. In his free time, Gerald enjoyed working with antique clocks, boating and playing golf. Faith, family and friends were very important to Gerald. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. “Papa could fix anything!”
Survivors include:
Daughter and son-in-law; Jacqueline (Troy) Fields of Lake Suzy, Florida.
Daughter and son-in-law; Jane (Michael) Metz of Goshen.
Daughter and son-in-law; JoAnna “Jodi” (Rob) Moreland of Fremont.
Son and daughter-in-law; Patrick (Terri) Roberts of Fort Wayne.
Son and daughter-in-law; Eric (Lynette) Roberts of Defiance, Ohio.
13 grandchildren and their spouses; Sara (Trevor) Holtgrave, Chelsea (Jordan) Hile, Jeremiah (Candace) Roberts, Gabrielle (Andrea) Ellis, Jared Metz, Connor Hale, Hadassah (David) Moore, Cara Hale, Natalie Roberts, Andrew Metz, Justin Roberts, Grace Roberts and Salome' Roberts.
4 Step grandchildren; Macie (Seth) Schroeder, Zach (Mandi) Moore, Jacob and Candi Moore and Katie Moreland. 10 great grandchildren.
Sister and brother-in-law; Marlene (Steve) Germaine of Groveland, Florida.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law; Beverly and Martin Bass.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne St. Waterloo, IN. Additional visitation will be held on Monday morning prior to the funeral mass at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
A Rosary Service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 CR 39 in Waterloo with Fr. Vincent Joseph, VC officiating. Burial will take place at the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
