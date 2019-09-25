WOLCOTTVILLE — Karl A. Housholder, 92, of Pretty Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville.
He was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Avilla, Indiana, to Fred and Iva (Stark) Housholder.
On May 13, 1950, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Avilla, he married Josephine Ellen Taylor. She survives at Pretty Lake.
Karl was a 1945 graduate of Avilla High School and was the president of his class. He retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Housholder honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed at the Aleutian Islands, Adak, Alaska.
He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, LaGrange American Legion Post 215, and Pretty Lake Conservation Club.
Karl was privileged to have gone on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Also surviving are two daughters, Pamela Sue (Roger) Getts, of Fremont, and Connie Jean (Michael) McKinney, of Clearwater, Florida; three grandchildren, Vaughn (Tammy) Halsey, of Franklin, Tennessee, Robin Halsey, of Wolcottville, and Michael McKinney Jr., of Panama; and seven great-grandchildren, Sierra Mullins, Logan Mullins, Trinity Getts, Josiah Young, Joseph (April) Jarrett, Jeremy (Nick) Jarrett, and Tyler (Tiffany) Jarrett; and eight great-great-grandchildren, Aaron, Brayden, Silas, Julianne, Jaxon, Evan, Drew, and Klyn.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Getts; four sisters, Wilma Weber, Loretta Weber, Maxine Peterson, and Helen Housholder; two brothers, Howard Housholder and Donald Housholder; and granddaughter-in-law, Laura Halsey.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with his son-in-law, Michael W. McKinney Sr., officiating.
Burial was Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Orange Cemetery, Rome City, with Larry Dixon officiating.
Veteran Honor Guard services were provided by the Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.