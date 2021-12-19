SOUTH MILFORD — Lynn LaVon Halferty, 88, of South Milford, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Majestic Care, Fort Wayne.
Mr. Halferty was born in Churubusco on Feb. 20, 1933 to the late Iden Glen Halferty and Belva LaVera (Workman) Keller. He graduated from Avilla High School in1951 and married Carole Ann Smith on May 3, 1952 in Avilla. Carole preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2009. Lynn was employed in the past with J.O. Mory from 1966-1996.
Survivors include two sons, Danny Halferty of South Milford and Randy Halferty of Albion; a daughter, Cathy Hunter of Kendallville; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marion “Bud” Halferty of Albion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carole; a son, Douglas Halferty in 2019; son-in-law, Jeff Hunter in 2021; two grandchildren; and a sister, Vivian.
Private burial will take place at South Milford Cemetery.
The family will plan a memorial service to celebrate Lynn’s life at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
