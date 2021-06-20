COLOMBIA CITY— Ardilla Dunfee, 90, of Columbia City, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home with her sons by her side.
Born on March 19, 1931, in Noble County, she was the daughter of Harold G. and Northa (Winebrenner) Kesling.
She played basketball while attending Wolf Lake High School and graduated with the Class of 1949.
On January 7, 1951, Ardilla married Calvin C. Dunfee at the parsonage of Merriam Christian Chapel. Aside from helping Cal on the farm, Ardilla worked at Dana Weatherhead in Columbia City for 24 years, retiring in 1992. She also worked at Essex Wire and was a past Post Master in Wolf Lake.
Over the years, she had attended Merriam Christian Chapel and Blue River Community Church. Ardilla loved children; helping with youth groups, Boy Scouts, and adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, crocheting and knitting.
Ardilla is survived by her sons, Michael Dunfee and Kerry (Judy) Dunfee; sister, Maxine (Johnny) Jagger; grandchildren, Jon and Jamie Dunfee, Kelly (Josh) Moore and Tony Dunfee; and great-granddaughters, Grace and Gabrielle Dunfee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years on February 22, 2019, Cal Dunfee; sister, Leona Starkey; and brother, Thad Kesling.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Russell Riley of Saturn Christian Church officiating.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Christian Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Ardilla’s family online condolences or sign the online guest book.
