FREMONT — Delles A. Gerig, age 76, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Delles was born June 21, 1945, in Chicago, to Lester and Audell (Stark) Ovens, who preceded her in death.
She was raised in Chicago and attended high school and college there.
Delles married Arthur Grange in Chicago and they later moved to South Bend, Indiana. She later married Robert Gerig, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2012.
She had worked as a registered nurse for many years, retiring from Lakeland Nursing Home, Angola, Indiana.
Delles enjoyed gardening, traveling, making stained glass window art, music, and dancing. She also loved her family, and dogs, and leaves behind her best friend Abby.
She was a member of the Christian Science Church, Hillsdale, Michigan, and was a former member of the Fremont Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her sons, Brett Grange of Orland, Indiana, and Michael (Nickie) Grange of Fremont, Indiana; step-sons, Rodney Gerig, Kevin Gerig and Lynn Gerig; grandchildren, Kyler, Aden, Josh and Keyth; a great-grand-daughter, Cameron; a sister, Donna Bruesch of Chicago; and her former husband, Arthur Grange.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Pokagon State Park Triple C Shelter, 40 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana, 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to beamsFuneralhome.com.
