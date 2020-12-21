WOLCOTTVILLE — Daniel Gerald Harp, age 59, died unexpectedly on December 15, 2020 at his home in Wolcottville. Dan was born in LaGrange, Indiana on July 10, 1961 to Ronald A. Harp and Eleanor Ann (Bir) Harp.
He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1979 and was previously employed with the Noble County Sheriff for several years. His last job was working on a local horse farm. He seemed to have a real connection with the horses he cared for.
Dan loved to go fishing, watch the birds and build special bird feeders. He loved looking at trees and spending time outside enjoying the beauty of nature. Dan will long be remembered by his family for delivering unexpected gifts commonly referred to as “Danny Droppings”!
Survivors include, his father and stepmother, Ron and Shirley Harp of Clermont, Florida; brother, Dave Harp and Renee Dodson of Albion; sister, Denise Lecuyer of Overland Park, Kansas; brothers, Dennis Harp of Glendive, Montana, Doug and Renee Harp of Kendallville and Derek and Sue Harp of Billings, Montana.
Although Dan never had children, he loved his many nieces and nephews like they were his own kids.
Dan will be buried next to his mother and a graveside service will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.