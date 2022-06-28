AVILLA — Beverly Joyce Riccius, 93, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of Kendallville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 24, 2022, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She was born on April 9, 1929, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Glen and Wava S. (Shultz) Zinn.
On June 6, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, she married Jack Edward Riccius. He preceded her in death in March 1998.
Mrs. Riccius raised her family in Garrett and then moved to Oklahoma. She returned to this area in 2017.
She was a registered nurse and worked in local area hospitals and in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
She was a member of the Brethren in Christ Church, rural Garrett.
Beverly enjoyed crocheting, reading, singing and doing puzzles. She also enjoyed plants and flowers. Her family remembers her delicious black raspberry jam and pies.
Surviving are three sons, Daniel Edward (Mary) Riccius, of North Manchester, John Zinn Riccius, of Auburn and Norman Ray Riccius, of Oklahoma; three daughters, Valeska Susan (Dave) Walker, of Garrett, Mary Catherine (Walt) Temple, of Kendallvill, and Wanda Irene Alfred, of Kendallville; 23 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Edward Paul Riccius and James Neal Riccius; a brother, Cleo Zinn; and six sisters, Ruth Marie Donley, Gladys Mae King, Thelma Jean Zinn, Hilda Zinn, Eileen Miller and Ines Zinn.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Brethren in Christ Church near Garrett, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Burial will be at Embrey Cemetery.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family for funeral expenses.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
