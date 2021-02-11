FORT WAYNE – Jack E. Pommert, 73, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at his home in Fort Wayne.
He was born Nov. 22, 1947 in Auburn to Hubert H. and Grace E (Barnhart) Pommert. They have both passed away.
Jack was a 1966 graduate of Auburn High School.
He worked for 23 years at Stanadyne in Garrett before retiring in 1989. After retiring he delivered newspapers for the Evening Star, Journal and News Sentinel for 10 years.
He was a former member of the Indian Village Church of God in Auburn.
Jack married Margaret Chapman on July 7, 1972 in Auburn and she survives.
Also surviving is a son and daughter, Scott Alan Pommert of Kendallville and Sheila Renee Pommert of Fort Wayne; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and a sister, Janice Pommert Lamle Bailey and her husband Dan of Fort Wayne.
Services will be held at a later date. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
