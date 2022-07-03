Patricia Baker
AUBURN — Patricia I. “Pat” Baker, 87, of Auburn, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born September 7, 1934, in Auburn to Bert and Dora (Clark) Ort. She was a 1953 graduate of Auburn High School.
Pat married Larry B. Baker on December 4, 1973, in Waterloo, and he survives in Auburn.
She was a telephone operator for Indiana Bell in Auburn, worked for Charleston Metal in Waterloo and retired from Magnavox, where she worked in Auburn and Columbia City.
Pat was a member of the Waterloo United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed antiquing and going to garage sales.
Also surviving are five children, Debra L. (Larry) Holmes of Angola, Terry W. Squires of Fort Wayne, Larry K. Baker of Harmony, North Carolina, Jill A. Baker of Auburn and Loretta L. Slentz of Auburn; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Kenny (Marylou) Ort of Auburn; three sisters, Mary Ann (Ron) Fisher of Topeka, Helen Yeiser of St. Joe and Margaret Theil of Garrett; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Rick Squires and Bob Squires; a granddaughter; and four brothers.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10–11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Pastor Sam Weicht will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation also will be from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Waterloo United Methodist Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.