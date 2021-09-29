John Whittenberger
WAYNEDALE — John Arthur Whittenberger, 79, of Waynedale, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.
Born on Sept. 3, 1942, in Huntington, Indiana, he was the son of Arthur and Florence (Kerch) Whittenberger.
He attended Huntington North High School and served in the U.S. Army.
On March 15, 1960, he married Helen Covey. John started working for Joslyn Stainless Steel and retired from Slater Steel in 1999.
He and Helen enjoyed winter in Florida, after retirement.
He had been a member of the American Legion Post 499 and the Experimental Aircraft Association.
John loved anything that was fast and dangerous. Over the years he had quite the collection of cars, motorcycles, boats, race cars and airplanes. He obtained ratings in flying to include land, sea and sail planes along with almost completing the requirements to become a helicopter pilot. John had not only been a parachuter but also flew the Cessna 182 jump plane at Parasport in Craigville. John enjoyed talking aviation with fellow pilots at the Huntington Airport where he flew from and also loved to share the aviation experience with others and take children up for a flight at the airport or on the lake.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen J. Whittenberger; children, Terry (John) Tescula, Rick (Taby) Whittenberger and Allan (Kat) Whittenberger, Todd (Karrie) Whittenberger; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and was expecting two more.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Ruben Whittenberger; and an infant grandchild.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
His son, Rick Whittenberger will be officiating.
John will be laid to rest next to his brother and parents at Eberhard Cemetery with military honors being rendered by the Whitley County Korean War Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or for Young Eagles Flight Program through the EAA Chapter 2 in Fort Wayne.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send John’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
