ALBION — Kent L. Schlotterback, 69, of Albion, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1951 in Wolf Lake to Ira and Helen (Gay) Schlotterback. Kent was a cabinet maker for the J. Miller Cabinet Company until retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Lions Club, and enjoyed anything outdoors including golfing, fishing, hunting and caring for his flowers. He also enjoyed target shooting and restoring tractors. Kent was a member of the Brimfield United Methodist Church, where he was a lay speaker.
On Jan. 21, 1995, he married Patty Forker. She survives in Albion. Also surviving are a son, Brent (Sarah) Scholtterback of Omaha, Nebraska; a daughter, Laurie (Chad) Reeve of Nappanee; and grandchildren Caleb (Brittany) Reeve and Whitnie Reeve. Also surviving are brothers Ira Schlotterback of Albion, Roger (Jerry) Schlotterback of Sarasota, Florida, and Terry (Mary) Schlotterback of Albion; and sisters Joan Weber of Portland, Linda (Jim) Norris of Columbia City and Sandy (Richard) Goldner of Tampa, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Tom Scholtterback, Luella Kissinger, Cholene Anderson and Steril Dean Schlotterback.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Jerry Burghduff will officiate. Visitation also will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Contributions in Kent’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County or Brimfield United Methodist Church.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
