WOLCOTTVILLE — Henry Joe “Joe” Clark, 69, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 11, 1951, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Harry and Nora (Dennis) Clark. They preceded him in death.
On April 29, 1972, in Rome City, Indiana, he married Charlene Holliday.
Joe honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973.
He was a Master Millwright, and retired from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department where he worked in maintenance.
He was a member of the Church of God in Stroh and the Kendallville Eagles Lodge.
Joe had a passion for fishing, hunting, and playing poker.
Surviving are his wife, Charlene Clark, of Wolcottville; three sons, Jim (Christy) Clark, of Huntington, Edward (Amber) Clark, of Wolcottville, and Tim (Stacy) Clark, of Wolcottville; seven grandchildren, Danita Clark, Nicholas Clark, Hunter Clark, Dakoda Clark, Emma Crager, Evelyn Clark, and Flora Clark; a sister, Eva Sample, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and a brother, Larry Clark, of Fort Wayne.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
