KOKOMO — Roger Michael McNeill, 67, of Kokomo, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert and Janet (Copeland) McNeill. His parents preceded him in death.
On Nov. 24, 1972, he married Carolyn Brown. Mr. McNeill was a lifelong employee of INDOT. He worked as a project supervisor on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Fort Wayne and the Heartland Highway.
Roger and Carolyn were very involved as foster parents.
He was a chapter dad for DeMolay, Masonic Master for the Maumee Freemason Lodge, and had his Private Pilot’s License.
Surviving Roger are his wife of 49 years, Carolyn “Charlie” McNeill; daughters, Pamela S. (Donal “Mark”) Anderson, of Sharpsville and Misty Dabney; grandchildren, Megan (Dustin) Cronkhite, Tyler Anderson and Hollie (Brent) Sottong; great-grandchildren, Anna Ray and Sophie Sottong; and sister, Theresa (Rick) Weise, of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cheryl “Anne” Morgan.
All services will be held at D.O McComb and Sons Funeral Homes-Covington Knolls Chapel, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral services, which will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Share condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com.
