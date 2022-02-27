ROME CITY — Flanery Patrick, 78, of Rome City, Indiana, died Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born February 22, 1944, in Hindman, Kentucky, to Woodrow and Beulah (Wooten) Patrick.
Mr. Patrick retired from Reliable Tool & Machine in Kendallville.
Flanery enjoyed playing corn hole and horseshoes. He loved to feed the birds and go for walks with his wife.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy (Grogg) Patrick of Rome City; a son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Christina Patrick of Wolcottville; three grandchildren, Alecia Patrick, Alexandra (James) Musser, and Katriona (Chris) Banks; seven great-grandchildren, Brock Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Mildred McClellan, Izaak Musser, Noah Banks, Liam Banks, and Carter Banks; two sisters, Cathleen (Don) Napier of Wolcottville and Lolavy Combs of Kentucky; three brothers, AB Patrick, Homer Patrick, and Paul Patrick all of Kentucky; nephews Chester (Sheila) Patrick and Hartzel Carter; and niece Pamela (Mitch) Arguello
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Cecil Patrick, Lewis Patrick, Buford Patrick and AC Patrick.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Don Napier officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Pallbearers are Carl Patrick, Jimmy Musser, Brock Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Robert Owsley and Chester Patrick.
Flanery’s funeral service on Wednesday will also livestream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. for those unable to attend in person.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.