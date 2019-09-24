AVILLA — Mary Louise Cantwell, 95, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of Rome City, Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 11:20 p.m., at Presence Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.
She was born Nov. 26, 1923, in Fort Wayne, to Stephen F. and Eileen E. (Loos) DeWald.
On Jan. 7, 1950, in Fort Wayne, she married Howard C. Cantwell. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2000.
Mrs. Cantwell was a homemaker.
She honorably served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II.
She was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City; the Rome City American Legion Post 381, where she was a past commander; and the Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Cantwell, of Naples, Florida, and Annette (Gary) Leis, of LaOtto; four sons, John (Sandi) Cantwell, of Bloomington, Daniel (Mary Jill) Cantwell, of Auburn, Howard (Barbara) Cantwell, of Fort Wayne, and Timothy (Patricia) Cantwell, of Kendallville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, George (Martha) DeWald, of Rome City.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, John C. “Bo” Cantwell Jr.; a sister, Katherine Blichert; and a brother, Stephen DeWald.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Gaspar Catholic Church, Rome City, with Fr. Osman Ramos officiating.
Burial will be at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.
Calling is Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Preferred memorials are to Masses at the church
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.