ANGOLA — Rory T. Scanlon, 64, of Angola, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at his home. Born June 26, 1956 in Carlisle, Penn., he was a son of the late James Jr. and Vesta (McCumber) Scanlon.
Rory was a graduate of DeKalb High School, he was a machinist with Indiana Marine Products and a member of American Legion Post 31, Angola.
Rory’s passion was woodworking. He excelled at making display cabinets, bookcases, and decorative trim. An outdoorsman, he also enjoyed fishing, golf, and NASCAR. Most of all, he treasured the time spent with his son and grandson.
He is survived by his son, Derek Scanlon of Indianapolis; grandson, Wade Scanlon of Fort Wayne; brother, Jim Scanlon of Huntertown; sister, Pat (Scanlon) Roberts of Port Richey, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Sherri Karn, Mike Scanlon, and Tim Scanlon.
Celebration of life is 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at American Legion Post 178, 515 W 5th Ave., Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Jim Scanlon.
For online condolences, please visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com.
