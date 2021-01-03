ANGOLA — Debra Jayne Carr, age 62, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 23, 1958 in Napoleon, Ohio to Ronald and Mary (Stanton) Hillis.
Deb graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Hamler, Ohio.
She formerly worked for Little Lambs Daycare in Fremont.
Deb loved reading, children, and spending time with them, singing, painting, boat rides, camp fires, and spending time with all her nieces, nephews, and all of her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Alycia Hoffmann of Angola, Indiana; parents Ronald and Mary (Peach) Hillis of Fremont, Indiana; two sisters, April Robinson, Kevin Robinson of Fremont, Indiana, and Kandy Swager of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Forrest “Woody” (Michelle) Hillis of Fremont, Indiana; her former husband, Craig Hoffmann of Angola, Indiana; nieces and nephews Danyele (Will) Ramsey, Malynda (Will) Kirksick, Krystina (Will) Haifley, Jonah Swager, Jacob Swager, Elizabeth (Swager) Barger, Jared Swager, Cain Hillis, Brittney (Hillis) Rowan, Phylicia (Jones) Bernard, Marina Hillis, and Christian Hillis; 23 great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Hoffmann, and her grandparents.
Services and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Autism Society of Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
