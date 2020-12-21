GARRETT — Samuel Roger Brandenburg, 83, of Garrett, died Thursday December 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Roger was born June 29, 1937 in Van Wert, Ohio.
He was a Journeyman Electrician and had worked at Shambaugh and Son for 40 years. Roger was a member of Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church in Garrett where he served as a Trustee. He also spent many years working in prison ministry with Gideon’s International and also served as an Elder and Deacon for two previous churches.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Brandenburg of Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Lea Brandenburg of Wappingers Falls, New York; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Gregg Gernhardt of Carmel, Indiana; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Norma Brandenburg of Margate, Florida; grandchildren, Kathleen Donnellan, Joseph Brandenburg, Ian Gernhardt, Benjamin Gernhardt, Zachary Brandenburg and Jacob Brandenburg; nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by their son, Dean Brandenburg; and his parents, Samuel O. and Lois Brandenburg.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to Christian Union Brethren in Christ Church.
Arrangements are handled by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
