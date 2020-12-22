ALBION – Judith Mae “Judy” McBride, 76, of Albion, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born July 6, 1944, in Wolf Lake, Indiana to Bert and Lova (Bashore) Helblig. They have both preceded her in death.
Judy married Ross L. McBride on December 23, 1978, in Angola, and he passed away March 13, 2020.
Judy was a homemaker.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Heather McBride of Albion; daughter, Becky Reichard of Columbia City; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Cherryle Sexton of Tennessee; and a brother and sister-in-law, John and Sue Helblig of Huntington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters; and two brothers.
A graveside service will take place at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Fairfield Cemetery, 1300 C.R. 13, Corunna, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020, prior to the service at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Per Governor Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
