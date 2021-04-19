LAGRANGE — Melvin C. Knepp, 56, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly at 5:52 p.m., on Sunday, April 18. He was born on July 27, 1964, in LaGrange, to Chris J. and Mary W. (Lambright) Knepp.
Surviving are five brothers, John (Katie) Knepp, of Topeka, William (Edith) Knepp, of LaGrange, Enos (Mary Anna) Knepp, of Millersburg, Orva Knepp and Christy Jr. (Irma) Knepp both of LaGrange; three sisters, Ada Mae (Wilbur) Fry, of Topeka, Anna Marie Eash, of LaGrange and Edna Ellen (Stanley) Miller, of Topeka; many nieces and nephews; stepmother, Ella C. (Elva) Bontrager, of Shipshewana; six stepbrothers, David (Katie) Bontrager, of Markesan, Wisconsin, Ervin (Edna) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Andy (Etta) Bontrager, of Middlebury, Ammon (Ella) Bontrager, of Cambria, Wisconsin, Daniel (Suella) Bontrager and Eli Bontrager both of Shipshewana; two stepsisters, Esther Bontrager and Amanda (Joe) Coblentz both of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Daniel Eash; stepsister, Miriam Bontrager.
Melvin worked at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana for 20 years and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Monday, April 19 and all day Tuesday, April 20 at the Christy Jr. Knepp residence, 1275 S. 375 W., LaGrange. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21 also at the residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Richard Bontrager and the home ministers. Burial will be in Beechy Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
