AUBURN — Warren D. Pomeroy, 74, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Kingston at Dupont in Fort Wayne.
He was born April 29, 1947, in Auburn to Clair and Molly (Watson) Pomeroy.
Warren was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.
He married Sally J. Hoover on November 5, 1966, in Fort Wayne, and she survives.
Warren worked for International Harvester, then went to work for the Rieke Corp. for nine years and returned to International Harvester/Navistar for a total of 34 years, retiring in 2000.
Warren was an avid Indiana University Basketball fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Jerry Doehrman of Butler and Lori and Scott Gross of Leo; five grandchildren, Dillon Carpenter, Brenna Carpenter, Alyssa Gross, Mallory Gross and Evan Gross; and four great-grandchildren, Grayson Hilty, Hudson Warren Hilty, Brooks Carpenter and Lincoln Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Barry Pomeroy and Jeff Pomeroy.
A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Leo Cemetery, 14600 Leo Rd., Leo, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Acid Maltase Deficiency Association “Pompe Disease” P.O. Box 700248, San Antonio, Texas, 78270-0248.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
