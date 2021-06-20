Edna Yoder
TOPEKA — Edna E. Yoder, 75, of Topeka, died at 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on October 3, 1945, in LaGrange to Emmery and Mary (Chupp) Miller.
On October 15, 1964, in Topeka she married Raymond M. Yoder; he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are three daughters, a son, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters and three three brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Visitation will be after 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 20 and all day Monday, June 21 at the Lavern Yoder residence, 3220 W. 700 S., Topeka. Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Tuesday, June 22 at the Ernest E. Miller residence, 3070 W. 700 S., Topeka.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Elroy Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in Clearspring Cemetery, Topeka. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
