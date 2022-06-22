ANGOLA — Janet Arlene (Pugsley) Milleman, 83, passed away on June 20, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arley and Emogene Pugsley, brother, Richard Pugsley, sister, Dixie (Pugsley) Brown, infant brother, Bruce Pugsley, infant son, Christopher Von Milleman, and grandson, Alex Von Milleman.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Von, daughter, Jeanne (Leslie) Underwood, granddaughters, Hannah and Rachel, of Fauquier Co., Virginia, son, Jon (Tamara) Milleman, and grandson, Noah, of Lebanon, Indiana, along with many cherished in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Born in rural Daleville, Indiana, on January 3, 1939, Janet graduated from Yorktown High School in 1957 and attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, studying business, prior to her employment at Marsh Supermarkets, Muncie, Indiana. After a mutual friends’ introduction in May 1962 at Salem Center Presbyterian Church, Von and Janet Milleman were married on October 14, 1962, at Yorktown United Methodist Church in Yorktown, Indiana.
Janet and Von welcomed their children, Jeanne and Jon, in 1965 and 1967, respectively, and spent the next two-plus decades raising their family, their livestock, and their crops on the family farm near Hudson, Indiana. During that time, Janet and her family were active members of Salem Center Presbyterian Church, where she and Von have continued to serve for many decades. Helping Von lead youth ministry, serving as a vacation Bible School teacher, and as a prayer chain leader were some of the many ways Janet shared her faith and great love for others.
Janet began her employment at Prairie Heights School Corporation in 1973, and was a valued staff member until she retired, with Von, in 2000, after 27 years of service as a teaching assistant, playground monitor, librarian, and secretary. The many students, teachers, and staff at Prairie Heights knew they could count on Mrs. Milleman for a bright smile, a sympathetic ear, and a smidge of tough love when called for. Truly, the many lives Janet touched there, and who touched her in return, were counted among her most treasured friends.
Retirement found Janet and Von enjoying a season of grandparenting and traveling to see baseball and soccer games, ballet and music performances throughout Indiana and in Northern Virginia. Additionally, they found great joy and satisfaction in their continued activities with their church and the Lions Club International.
Throughout her 10-year battle with cancer, Janet continued to inspire others with her courage and determination, including the medical team that treated her. She leaves a legacy of warmth, compassion, and, most of all, love, for her family and friends to carry forward in the days ahead.
Visitation will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Salem Center Presbyterian Church, 3935 S 800 W, Hudson, Indiana. Rev. H. Jordan Truman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Cameron Hospital Foundation, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703 or Salem Center Presbyterian Church, c/o Jane Dilts, 9170 W 500 S, Hudson, IN 46747.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
