KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Lee Becker, age 71, of Kendallville, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his daughter’s home near Bristol, Indiana. Ron was born in Kendallville, Indiana on May 17, 1949 to the late Robert Bruce Becker and Josephine Oletta (Kline) Becker.
Ron was employed for 25 years at Carriage in Millersburg. He owned and operated Water Gate Spas in Kendallville and The Trolley traveling concessions.
He married to Mary Jane Nusbaum in 2000 and she preceded him in death in 2015.
Survivors include, a daughter, Candy Treft, of the Republic of Georgia; stepdaughter, Andrea Lehman of Bristol, Indiana; stepson, Taylor (Vicky) Lehman of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Trinity Treft, Corey Treft and Mason Lehman; great grandchildren, Charlotte Treft and Kain Lehman; brother Bobby Jo Becker of Kendallville and sister-in-law, Elaine Becker of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Becker.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville. Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
